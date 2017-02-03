Ely Rotary fishing derby has record breaking turnout

By







1 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Rotary Fishing Derby was a huge success this past weekend with 739 entries, making this years event a record breaking event. Twenty three tagged fish we’re caught, and $100 dollars was paid for each one.

A group of ladies won two unique contests, one for the best hat design and one for best shirt design, totaling $500 for both wins.

The winning money was donated back to the Rotary for the scholarship fund. Joe Clark was the biggest prize winner of the day, winning a grand total of $5,000 dollars and a $2,500 dollar gift certificate to Sportsworld.