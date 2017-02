By







Get your snow gear ready and sleds waxed up because the City of Ely is hosting a Free Snow Party this Saturday at the Broadbent Park. In an effort to encourage kids to utilize Broadbent Park as a safe area to sled, the City has decided to host a party. Beginning at noon, free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and marshmallows will be provided. There will be a Snowman Building Contest and lots of sledding making this a fun family event. For more information, please call Mayor Van Camp at 775-296-1524.