GBC to host open house on Career and Technical Education programs and MTC scholarship

Are you interested in a high wage, high demand career in Diesel Technology, Industrial Millwright Technology, Welding Technology, Electrical Systems Technology or Instrumentation Technology?

The GBC Career and Technical Education Department is offering an Open House live at the Elko campus and via interactive video to GBC branch locations on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7-9 p.m.

The Open House will be held at the Elko Campus in GTA Room 130; GBC Battle Mountain Center Room 3; GBC Ely Center Room 108; GBC Pahrump Valley Center Room 122 and GBC Winnemucca Center Room 124.

GBC will be presenting information on the Maintenance Training Cooperative (MTC) scholarship. The MTC scholarship is a $5,000 scholarship with the potential to receive a paid internship with local mining and contracting companies. Other topics include general GBC admission, additional Financial Aid, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA), and student housing.

After the informational session, the technical labs will be open for tours. Participants will have an opportunity to speak directly with GBC instructors and representatives from local mining companies.

Students, parents, and community members interested in the CTE programs can complete an Associate Degree or Certificate of Achievement in less than a year. The accelerated programs offer technical courses in the morning (7 AM-12 PM), afternoon (12 PM-5 PM), and evening (5 PM -10 PM).

To apply for admission into the CTE programs and the MTC Scholarship, students must apply to GBC, and submit the GBC CTE application available at www.gbcnv.edu/mtc. The application also requires a resume, letter of intent, high school or college transcripts, and completion of a placement exam (ACT or SAT scores are acceptable). Applications for Fall 2017 admission are due March 15, 2017.

For more information on the GBC CTE Programs, MTC Scholarship, or the Open House, call Jonica Gonzalez, CTE College Credit Coordinator at 775-753-2303 or jonica.gonzalez@gbcnv.edu.

Great Basin College is a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education and governed by the Board of Regents. The college is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.