Ladycats beats North Tahoe

By Tylar Laity

Girls Basketball Coach

With a six-game road stand ahead of them, the White Pine High girls basketball team was able to get off to a strong start by beating North Tahoe and Incline in the longest trip of the year. Friday night, the Cats got off to a bit of a slow start but got going in the second quarter. White Pine went into the locker room up 32-6 and never looked back finishing the game with a score of 50-13.

The Ladycats were led by Madison Rick and Lily Fullmer with 9 points each and Britney Kingston and Mikinley Prengel right behind them with 8, and every girl got in the books. Saturday brought up a rematch with Incline.

After beating the Highlander’s by 1 last year in the state championship game, White Pine let one slip away a couple of weeks ago at home and lost by two. The Highlanders got off to a quick start with a couple of three pointers and kept the lead the entire first half, going into the break up 17-16.

White Pine made a few adjustments at half and came out strong in the third quarter out scoring the Highlander’s 18-8 and never looked back finishing strong with a final score of 47-34.

“This win was huge for us, to get revenge in their gym and prove a point to the league with a big victory felt good,” said Jenna Gubler.

The Ladycats were led by a strong defensive effort from Fullmer and Prengel who had the job of trying to fill court to deny the best shooter in the league Taylor Redfern.

Offensively, the Cats had two posts (Rick and Kingston) who both ended up with double-doubles scoring 13 and 12 points and recording 10 and 11 rebounds respectively. While Hailey Ernest, Jenna Gubler and Lily Fullmer were the other contributors with 9, 7 and 6 points. White Pine currently sits in third place with a 9-2 record behind West Wendover 9-1 and Pershing 9-2.

”We’re in a good position this late in the season, if we can close out these next three games with some wins we should be in a good spot to steal the top spot,” coach Tyler Laity said.

The Ladycats will head to Pershing and Battle Mountain this weekend for another tough road trip.