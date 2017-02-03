Letters to the Editor

By







To the Editor:

I wanted to thank Mt. Wheeler Power crews for their quick response on January 29 at 4:00 p.m. to restore our power. Has been the coldest time of the year, yet no complaints from these guys when they have to respond to these outages. I am sure they don’t get the credit they deserve for their help, either winter or summer. Also to the police department, and firemen who do a great job protecting us.

Thanks again.

Shirley & Dave Smith

1250 Ave. I

Ely

To the Editor:

I am writing to thank and celebrate Ely residents for spreading joy to children around the world this Christmas season. The generosity of volunteers, families and groups paved the way for us to collect 175 shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child—the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.

The gift-filled shoeboxes are tangible expressions of God’s love for children around the world suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war, disease and famine. These children, many of whom have never received a gift before, learn they are loved and not forgotten. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories.

It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though the Ely drop-off locations are closed until November 2017, filled shoeboxes are collected year-round at the Samaritan’s Purse headquarters in Boone, North Carolina. Additionally, anyone can conveniently pack a personalized Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling 775-296-2521.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in this project and for those who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message of hope and continue to transform the lives of children worldwide.

Sincerely,

Edna Drake

Operation Christmas Child

Northern Utah Media Coordinator

801-264-9999 phone, 801-898-9162 cell

To the Editor:

Public Lands are a positive juxtaposition to the disparity of private lands in the east. Public Lands offer clarity in a world of technocracy.

A transfer will lay the groundwork for restricted access. I am outraged by the continued assault from a handful of oil soaked politicians.

States cannot afford to manage Public Lands. The Little Valley Fire in Nevada burned 2,291 acres. Costing $6 million to suppress. $2,619/acre. This fire resulted in $80 million in property damage.

Mark Amodei’s bill (H.R. 1484), has a meager $2 million/year for fire management. $3.60/acre. States will sell land to the highest bidder to cover costs.

We must fight to preserve Public Lands. For our children. If only to go to the edge and look out into and endless vista of undeveloped Eden. This basic access is a human right, human intuition, and a human necessity.

Public lands help generate a $646 billion industry. The outfitter Patagonia donated all proceeds from Black Friday, expecting sales around $2 million, but generating $10 million. People care about Public Lands and they move money from cities to rural communities.

A pattern based on unrestricted access to Public Lands.Public Lands are an American Value, a last frontier of American Democracy. Part of the geography of hope. We must fight to remain free in our own country from the noise, exhausts, and dredges of industrial waste.

Something will have gone out of us as Americans if we let public lands be transferred to state control.

Richie Bednarski

Reno, NV