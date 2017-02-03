The newest pizza place in Ely

By







By KayLynn-Roberts-McMurray

Hometown Pizza is the newest pizza spot here in Ely. Maybe you’ve driven down Aultman and seen it wondering what their pizza is like, or thought about placing an order for delivery. Well we got a hold of a menu to provide you with some details about their unique pizzas, salads and calzones.

Timothy Semas, co-owner for Hometown pizza, said that he is very excited to bring the franchise to Ely. Timothy ran the Hometown Pizza in Tonopah and received an opportunity to relocate and open a Hometown Pizza here.

A lunch buffet is offered everyday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., seven days a week. The buffet includes pizza, salad, soup, breadsticks and soda for $8.99 and kids are $4.00.

They even offer a school lunch special for students that includes 2 slices of pizza and a regular drink for $4.99 or 1 slice of pizza and a drink for $2.00, making it a very reasonable lunch for any student.

Their pizza’s offer a wide variety from your usual cheese pizza, Hawaiian pizza, to unique pizzas such as a Greek Pizza made with mozzarella cheese, pesto, garlic and sun-dried tomatoes. Their Miner’s Special has mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers and mushrooms, an Alfredo Chicken pizza is made with mozzarella cheese, Alfredo sauce and chicken. They even have a pizza called the Ely Combo, that is made up of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, sausage and salami. For those who are looking for something a little lighter, they offer a variety of salads, from a dinner salad to a caesar, greek or chicken caesar salad. And if your looking for something a little different, try their calzones. They offer a combo calzone, you can build your own, or opt for their vegetarian calzone.

And, don’t forget to order those appetizers, like chicken wings, pizza bread, breakstix, or garlic cheese bread.

Hometown Pizza provides team and group discounts, birthday party specials, and fundraising programs. They do offer delivery with a minimum order depending on whether you live in Ely, Ruth or McGill.

Their hours are Sunday thru Thursday from 11:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Coupons are available and they also have a Facebook page; Hometown Pizza-Ely.