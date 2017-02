By







Lily Fullmer is a junior this year, and plays the guard position. Coach Laity said “Lily had a great weekend both offensively and more importantly defensively. Against NT she had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. Lily played her heart out Saturday and had a very tough job in trying to fill court to deny the best shooter in our league. Lily had 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against Incline”.