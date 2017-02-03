Silver State restaurant to re-open

By







By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Silver State restaurant is under new management and will be reopening it doors this Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 a.m.

Rebecca Hulings is the new lessee, and Regina Deeds will be the manager for the restaurant.

They had originally planned on opening up in the middle of January and ran into a few technical issues, that have since been resolved. Giving the place a fresh look with paint, new curtains, and seating to accommodate larger parties is a great addition to the restaurant.

Many of the items will remain the same on the menu, but there are a few changes they have made.

Piccadillies, an Ely favorite will now be an option on the menu. Grab a slice of their fresh homemade pies or take one home with you. They also will be bringing back the original chicken fried steak that has been a long time “traditional menu item” at the Silver State.

This is also the only place in town that you can still get a scone. Unique daily specials will also be offered.

Hulings said that keeping this restaurant open and running in this community was very important to her. She wants to be able to keep jobs here in Ely, while having a spot for locals and tourists to stop in and eat.