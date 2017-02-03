Speakman-Watt and Monroe February Junior Elks students

By







Anna Elizabeth Speakman-Watt and Allyssa Darielle Monroe have been named Junior Students of the Month for February, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Speakman-Watt, age 13, is the daughter of Elizabeth Speakman and John Watt of Ely. Monroe, age 13, is the daughter of Dave Monroe of Ely.

Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Speakman-Watt has been active in basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, softball, Student Council and leadership. Her hobbies are reading, writing, playing sports, skiing, biking and singing.

Monroe has been active in the White Pine Rodeo Club, Junior Jazz basketball and the WPMS basketball travel team. Her hobbies are softball, horseback riding, basketball, volleyball and reading.