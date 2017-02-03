Stewart and Gledhill February Elks Students of the Month

By







Samuel Levi Stewart and DanYell BreeAnna Gledhill have been named Students of the Month for February, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Stewart, age 17, is the son of Lelsy and Darin Stewart of Ely.

Gledhill, age 17, is the daughter of Jody and Charles Gledhill of Ely. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2017.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Stewart is a Life Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

He is a member of the WPHS and Honor Choir and captain of the WPHS basketball team.

Stewart is also a State Champion in track and cross country sports.

His hobbies are running, both competitive and recreational, playing soccer and basketball, singing and participating in numerous choirs, working with and training horses, hunting with guns and bows.

Gledhill has been active in cheerleading, Culinary Club and as a member of the National Honor Society.

Her hobbies are cooking, baking, dancing, rap, writing songs, stories and poetry, singing and inspiring others every chance she gets.