White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Jan. 23-Jan. 29. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enfocement agencies.

JANAURY 23

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City --- officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that she was not intoxicated, but her vehicle had become stuck in the snow. Officers assisted her in getting her vehicle unstuck.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Allen Merritt of McGill was operating a snow plow when he struck a parked vehicle. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBEJCT: Reporting party stated that he continually has problems with several individuals who work near his place of business. Officer contacted the other parties involved who indicated the problem was with the reporting party and not them. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City --- the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that his ex-wife has stolen numerous items that belong to him. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN EMBEZZLEMENT: City --- officer received a report of a possible embezzlement that has occurred at a local business. Investigation into the incident continues

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON THE DUCKS AT THE DUCK POND: City --- the ducks were checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had damaged the lock on her residence. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and she was fine.

New booking: None

JANAURY 24

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City --- false alarm.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer assisted a mother with her disabled child who had fallen and was unable to get up. Assistance was provided.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that she was sexually harassed by her co-workers. The reporting party was provided information on the proper agency to report the complaint to.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City --- officer received a report of a juvenile who was refusing to go to school. The juvenile was contacted and escorted to school.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City --- officer contacted the child and parent and reported that the allegation was unfounded.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- reporting party stated that he received a text message indicating that he had qualified for a home grant. The reporting party supplied the sender of the text message all of his banking information and passwords to his accounts so the grant could be deposited. The reporting party stated that he then realized it could be a scam and contacted his banking establishment and notified them of his error. The reporting party was advised it was a scam.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City --- false alarm.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and transported to E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBEJCT: City --- reporting party stated that he recently broke up with his girlfriend and now she is causing him problems by threatening him on social media. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City --- reporting party stated that her child is being bullied at school and the school will not take appropriate action to protect her child. Officer will contact the school officials and speak to them about the reporting parties concerns.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City --- reporting party stated that he had received a telephone call and the caller had made threats towards him. The reporting party did not know who the caller was. He was advised to block the number the caller had called from.

New bookings: Kenneth Bryant / Serving timeShaleen Cazier / Hold for Tribal Police

JANUARY 25

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City --- reporting party stated that her husband whom she is separated from has changed the locks on their home. She was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer attempted to contact the individual, but he was not at home.

REPORT OF A 911 HANGUP: City --- officer contacted the caller who stated that she had accidently called 911. No problem were located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and she was fine.

New bookings: None

JANUARY 26

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City— false alarm.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile son was refusing to go to school. The juvenile was contacted who then went to school.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who was shooting exploding targets and was damaging county property. The individual was contacted and advised to stop shooting the targets at the county shooting range.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was taking pictures of a local school. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator of the vehicle was identified as Hung V. Tran age 54 of Boise, ID. He was arrested on a Wells Justice Court warrant and for basic speed.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: Reporting party stated that she received a phone call from an individual stating he was from Direct TV. He advised the reporting party that he needed her credit card number so he could do some repairs. The reporting party provided the caller with her credit card number. The reporting party then contacted Direct TV who advised her that they did not call her. The reporting party then cancelled her credit card. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Carl Quintana-Sena age 26 of Ruth was arrested on a Paharnagat Valley Justice Court warrant.

JANUARY 27

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported while conducting a search of a local motel room Rita M. Wooldridge age 37 of Ely was arrested on a District Court warrant. She was also found to be in possession of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. Alexis Sandoval-Amparano age 22 of Ely was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and on a probation violation.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the father of her child was refusing to bring their child in common to Ely for visitations. The father was contacted who was on his was to exchange the child.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — officer received a report of a bag of clothing left near the roadway. The item was collected and placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had removed several items from the Ely Landfill. The individual was located and issued a citation for the theft.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Christina L. Coombes age 41 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant. During her arrest she found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

New bookings: Rita M. Wooldridge / District Court warrant, contempt of court/ No bail / Possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia /Bail $5,000. Alexis Sandoval-Amparano / Probation violation / No bail / Possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $355. Christina L. Coombes / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/ No bail / Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $15,000. David L. Ulibarri / Serving time

JANUARY 28

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that he made contact with Gaylynn Coatney-Scott age 54 of Ely. During his contact with Coatney-Scott she was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and ex-felon failure to register.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that one of his workers who he had paid to come work for him was now trying to leave. The reporting party was advised the worker could leave at any time and the money he had spent to bring the worker to his ranch was a civil problem.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that during a traffic stop Raymond McCreary age 35 of Las Vegas was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant and for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was doing some work on a vehicle for an individual and had agreed on a price for the work being done. The reporting party stated the individual now changed how much he was going to pay him and they began arguing. Both parties involved were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A MISSING CHILD: City — reporting party stated that her child went swimming with a friend, but has not returned home. The child was located with the friend and returned home.

New bookings: Gaylynn Coatney-Scott / Trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and ex-felon failure to register/ Bail $50,000./Raymond McCreary/ Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $1,195 / Driving suspended / Bail $640./Danule R. Pope / Serving time./Teresea Valencia / Ely Justice Court warrant, failure to appear / Bail $325. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

JANUARY 29

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — the individual was contacted who was threatening to take his own life. The individual was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer observed a large crowd involved in an argument outside a local bar. Officer reported that several of the individuals began fighting. Officer reported that Lee R. Chandler age 42 of Henderson, NV was arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that a handrail had recently been installed on a property that she manages. The reporting party stated that she checked on the property today and someone had stolen the handrail. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: Officer located the vehicle and contacted the operator who was identified as Terrich Kearns age 23 of Ely. During his investigation Kearns was arrested for failure to maintain lane of travel and driving suspended. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Anthony J. Searle age 28 of Ely. Searle was arrested for open container of alcohol in a vehicle and obstructing a police officer.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

New bookings: Lee R. Chandler / Disturbing the peace/ Bail $355./Terrich Kearns / Failure to maintain lane of travel and driving suspended / Bail 430./Anthony J. Searle / Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and obstructing as police officer / Bail $710.