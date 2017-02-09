By







100 shares

Alfred Ray Barnson age 43 resident of Henderson, NV passed away February 5th, 2017. Alfred was born in Ely, NV to Bryant and Gloria Barnson.

He graduated from White Pine High School and then did a lineman apprenticeship through Mountain States Apprenticeship. He moved to Henderson, NV and worked for NV energy as a journeyman lineman for 20 years.

Alfred enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors with his family. He was a loving father to his three daughters and spent 25 years with Brenda Thomas, the mother of his children.

He is survived by his girlfriend Brenda Thomas and daughters Kelcie 18, Kamber 13, and Kenzi 11; his parents Bryant and Gloria Barnson; his sister Angela (Gary) Hunt; brother Anthony Barnson; nephews Dylan Hunt and Jacob Barnson; niece Shayla Tait.

His services will be held in the Latter Day Saints church at 1525 Guilford Dr. Henderson NV 89014, on Saturday February 11th at 10:00 am.