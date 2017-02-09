By







A special angel returned to heaven on January 30, 2017 at IMC in Murray Utah battling pneumonia and influenza. Linda Henriod was born on Oct 14, 1949, in Ely, Nevada to Gustave and Wilma Henriod. She was the baby of the family and had nine sisters and two brothers. She spent her childhood on a ranch in Pleasant Valley, Nevada. On moving to Ely, Nevada, she attended Central Elementary and special education classes at the Lane City School, returning to the ranch in the summertime.

After her mother passed away in 1977, Linda moved to Salt Lake with her sister Ellen, leaving behind her many friends and family in Ely. In July 2014 her health had declined and she was admitted to St. Joseph Villa, making friends there. She had lost the use of her hands to arthritics before going to the nursing home and soon lost the use of her feet. Eventually her health declined and she was wheel chair bound and lifted with a hoist.

She is preceded in death by Virginia Taylor [Gordon], Josephine McIntosh [Gile], Beatrice Fullerton [Alex], Hazel Bennett [Gene], Marion Ragsdale [Dub], Carol Martinez, Gerald Lynn Henriod [Sandra].

Survived By Ellen Wilma Grow [John], Gustave Henriod [Jo], Kathleen Corbett And Judith Dayle Leon [Frank]. She never forgot her special friends Kathy Larsen [Deceased] And Rosemary O’Donnell.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Ely City Cemetery, 1900-1998 Campton Street, Ely, NV. Condolences may be left at www.MemorialUtah.com.