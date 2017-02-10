Bobcats slip out of playoff contention

By







A couple of road losses this past weekend took the White Pine boys basketball team of a chance for a spot in the league tournament this year.

The boys lost at league leading Pershing County, score not available, then 65-44 at Battle Mountain, and fell to sixth place in the league with only one game remaining, and that at second place West Wendover last night.

“Both days it was what has been pretty much our Achilles heel the past four games, we just couldn’t get the ball in the hoop,” said coach Terrill Trask. “I don’t think we’ve shot higher than 25 percent in the last three games.”

He said the team has been playing good defense, “It’s the lack of getting the ball to go in the hoop that hurts us so much, even those little easy 1-foot layins. It’s kind of been our undoing here at the end of the season. They weren’t tough shots or contested too much, they just wouldn’t go in. If we’d make the shots we should, we’d be right in both games.”

Against Pershing County (21-2, 10-0), the Bobcats trailed 9-2 in the first quarter, “And you can’t win games that way,” Trask said, “I think we only had four points in one quarter against Battle Mountain, too.” In fact, they did, in the second quarter and were behind at halftime 31-15. However, the Bobcats did better in the second half only being outscored 34-29.

Three players scored in double figures for the Longhorns, Mason Fuller with 21, Miles Piramide with 15 and Reese Artz added 14.

Individual scores for White Pine players were not available.

As things stand at present, Pershing County, West Wendover, Yerington and Incline are in line for the four spots in the league tournament in Winnemucca Feb. 17-18.

However, Battle Mountain needed to win games this week with both Incline and Pershing County to secure the No. 4 playoff berth. If the two should be tied for fourth place, Incline would hold the tie-breaker with their win over Battle Mountain on Dec. 17.

In the 2A Southern League, Agassi Prep (17-3, 13-0) is the current leader and riding a 13-game win streak. Adelson Academy (15-4, 11-2), is in second place.

Trask said even though the season is coming to an end for the team, “the boys have worked immensely hard the whole year and I think we surprised some teams in the league. I don’t think they were expecting as much out of us as we gave everyone. The boys never quit and I have been very proud of the boys giving everything they have, especially since I was a new coach, bringing in a new program. They really stepped up to the challenge.”

On Tuesday this week, at Alamo, Culen Highbe had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Pahranagat Valley Panthers by the visiting White Pine 54-42 in non-league action.

Tabor Maxwell added 12 points, and Cody Williams scored 10 for Pahranagat Valley, which 27-16 at halftime.

Samuel Stewart led White Pine with 13 points.

The Bobcats had a game at West Wendover yesterday and will end the season at home Saturday facing Tonopah.