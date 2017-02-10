Boys and Girls Club coming soon

By







Since just last October a group of hardworking individuals have been making phone calls, knocking on doors, and giving presentations to every club, organization and business to raise funding for the proposed Boys and Girls club that is going to be opening really soon.

As of today, the group has raised over $55,000 dollars which means they are more than halfway to their projected goal of $100,000.

Recently Komatsu Equipment presented a check for $2,500 dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of White Pine. Donations are welcome in any amount, and if you are interested in helping out, please contact Caroline McIntosh at 775-293-0550 for more information.