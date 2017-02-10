Captain’s Corner

By







Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

One of the questions that I frequently get asked by the public is how busy is the Sheriff’s Office. My response is that we seem to stay pretty busy. I thought I would share with the public our statistics for 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to 16,406 calls for service, performed 3,273 traffic stops, wrote 1,228 citations, and made 418 arrests.

Without going into every call for service here are some of the calls the Sheriff’s Office received. 48 fight calls, 176 domestic disturbances, 95 non injury accidents, 38 injury accidents, 5 fatal accidents, 79 property damage accidents, 189 alarm calls, 6 coroner calls, 38 burglary calls, 21 battery / assault calls, 25 child abuse calls, 63 disturbances, 46 drug related calls, 46 DUI calls, 10 suicide calls, 27 stolen vehicle calls, 15 missing person calls, 303 problem with subject calls, 14 sexual assault calls, 173 theft calls, 16 unattended death calls, 36 truancy calls, and 67 vandalism calls.

These are just a few of the calls that the Office received in 2016. The Deputies that serve the citizens of White Pine County are busy, but they are dedicated in providing the best law enforcement available to the citizens.