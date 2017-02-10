By







1 shares

Community invited to Zika Virus Panel Discussion 7 p.m. Feb. 13.

Guest Speakers include James M. Wilson, M.D., Director of Nevada Center for Infectious Disease Forecasting.

We know Zika is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. We also know Zika can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus and cause certain birth defects if infected during pregnancy.

But, did you know there is no vaccine or medicine for the Zika Virus?Learn more about prevention, symptoms, transmission and complications of the Zika Virus by attending an expert panel discussion brought to the community by Great Basin College, B(S)3N Science club, and Nevada INBRE.

The discussion will be held live in Elko and via Interactive Video to GBC branch locations in Battle Mountain, Ely, Pahrump and Winnemucca.

Where: Elko, Great Basin College, GTA 130Battle Mountain, GBC Comp LabEly, GBC 112Pahrump, GBC PVC 119Winnemucca, GBC 110

When: February 13, 2017, 7 p.m.

Who: All community members

Presenters: James M. Wilson V, MD F.A.A.P, Director, Nevada Center for Infectious Disease Forecasting, International Center for Medical IntelligenceSchool of Community Health Sciences and Department of Pediatrics, UNRScott Curtis, MD and Radhika Sharma, MD- OBGYNs Adeline Thibault, City of Elko Environmental Coordinator Joe Carr, City of Elko Parks and Recreation Department Smokey Chrisman, GBC Student and NASA Scholarship RecipientFor more information, contact David.Freistroffer@gbcnv.edu.

Great Basin College is a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education and governed by the Board of Regents. The college is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.