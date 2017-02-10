Former White Pine High school student playing for the Wolverines

By







23 shares

DENVER – With softball season just a couple of week’s away, Utah Valley University seniors Brittney Vansway and Bailey Moore were both named to the Western Athletic Conference’s 2017 Preseason All-League Team on Wednesday.

The Wolverine seniors were two of 13 individuals to make the preseason all-conference squad that was voted on by the conference’s six head coaches.

Vansway, a senior infielder from Irvine, California (Irvine HS), will enter her senior campaign off of a stellar junior season in which she led the team in numerous offensive categories including batting (.340), slugging (.605), home runs (9), doubles (16), RBIs (41), hits (55) and total bases (98).

The three-time all-conference performer also played and started in all 52 games in 2016 while maintaining a solid .966 fielding percentage.

Moore, a senior right-handed pitcher from Ely, Nevada (White Pine HS), was Utah Valley’s workhorse in the circle a year ago, as she made 43 appearances and 27 starts. The senior righty logged a total of 131.1 innings, which included a trio of complete complete games and a save. She also became UVU’s all-time record holder as a junior in total appearances (127), games finished (37) and most groundouts (817), and is closing in on a number of other school records.

The Wolverines will open their 2017 campaign under the direction of first year head coach TJ Hubbard on Feb. 17 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.