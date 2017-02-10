GBC hosts Health Sciences open advisement

By







1 shares

For anyone interested in learning more about Health Sciences at GBC Attend Nursing, Radiology, Human Services, & Paramedic Advisement on Feb. 10Are you interested in pursuing a degree in nursing, radiology, human services or paramedics?

Plan to attend the Open Advisement on Friday, Feb. 10 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Dorothy Gallagher Health Sciences Building, room 130.

This Open Advisement is also available through interactive video at the following GBC branch locations: Ely GBC Center room 118; Winnemucca GBC Center room 108; Battle Mountain room 1; Lovelock PCMS Education Building and Pahrump PVC room 113.

If you are just getting started, in the middle of pre-requisites or ready to apply, the Health Sciences Department will be there to provide valuable information for all.

Great Basin College is a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education and governed by the Board of Regents. The college is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities