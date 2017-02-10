Go Fund Me set up for accident victim

By







Last Tuesday, Shannon Jacaway had just gotten off her shift from the Ramada, when she entered the crosswalk on Great Basin Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle.

She was transported to William Bee Ririe but due to her extensive injuries had to be life-flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center.

She suffered a broken leg, broken arm, shattered hips and a stroke. She has since undergone several surgeries, and it is reported that her recovery is going to be several months long.

Shannon is the mother of 4 children, and a grandmother of one child.

A go fund me account has been set up to assist her and her family. If you would like to help, go to gofundme.com and search by Shannon’s Medical Fund.