White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

JANUARY 30

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBEJCT: Reporting party stated that an individual had come to her home and was causing a disturbance. The reporting party stated that the individual was refusing to leave. When officers arrived the individual had left the area.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBEJCT: Officer made contact with an indidvual who wanted to file a report about an incident that had occurred earlier in the night. Officer stated that the reporting party was uncooperative and became belligerent. The individual was identified as Jacob Fishel age 21 of Ely. Officer reported that Fishel was arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Duane Ortiz of Ely was operating a vehicle pulling into a parked position. As he did so he struck a parked vehicle belonging to White Pine County. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an individual driving around in a vehicle taking pictures. Officer reported that the individual was in the area doing a documentary.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who had gotten into an argument over food. The parties agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer assisted D.C.F.S. on checking on the welfare of a child. Officer reported that the child was taken to E.R. for medical assistance Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Officer received a report of a dog that was charging at people when the owner was taking it for a walk. The owner of the dog was contacted who was aware of the problem and was addressing the situation.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that no violation had occurred.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City--- reporting party stated that an individual had stolen her phone. The individual was contacted who denied he had the phone. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City --- officer received a report of an open door on a closed business. The responsible party for the business was contacted and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over adjusting a table cloth while they were eating. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City --- reporting party stated that a customer at a local brothel had damaged some property inside one of the rooms. When officers arrived the manager of the business requested no action be taken. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Jacob Fishel / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355.Jose Carrasco / Driving revoked and basic speed / Bail $715. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

JANUARY 31

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A JUVENILE: City --- reporting party stated that his juvenile son left their residence for the evening and did not return. Officer contacted the juvenile who advised he doesn’t get along with his parents. He was advised to follow their rules.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Keith Miller age 37 of Ely was arrested on two Ely Justice Court warrants and on one Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City --- Lindsay Martin of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling north on Great Basin Blvd. She failed to see a pedestrian in a crosswalk at the intersection of Great Basin and Ave I. Martin struck the pedestrian who was identified as Shannon Jacaway of Ely. Jacaway was taken to E.R. by ambulance due to injuries she has sustained in the accident. Martin was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that his neighbors park in front of his home. Officer advised that there was no violation, but did ask them not to park in front of his home.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBEJECT: City --- reporting party stated that an individual is attempting to get him fired at his place of employment, due to past actions he had done at work. He was advised to speak to his employer about the situation.

REPORT OF POSSIBEL PROPERTY DAMAGE: City --- officer received a report of an individual operating a vehicle on private property that might have caused damage to the property. Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who stated that he was test driving it. The incident was documented and the owner of the property will be notified.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Shawn McQueen age 42 of Ely was arrested for driving revoked.

New bookings: Keith Miller / Two Ely Justice Court warrants, contempt of court / Bail $1.055. / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $585.Shawn McQueen / Driving revoked / Bail $740.Ericson D. Skye / Serving timeLorie M. Lenbek / Serving timeRobert T. Hogan / Hold for N.D.O.C.Lani L. Hawkins / Serving time

FEBRUARY 1

REPORT OF PROEPRTY DAMAGE: City --- reporting party stated that his ex-girlfriend broke the door jamb on their home. Officer investigated the incident and reported that both parties involved are buying the home. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAAGE: City --- reporting party stated that her child had his glasses broken by another child while attending school. The school had already been notified of the incident. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENIEL PROBLEM: City --- officer received a report of several students who had brought alcohol to school. The students and their parents were contacted and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City--- officer received a report of an intoxicated individual who had arrived at a local school to pick up their child. The individual was contacted and advised to leave the school property. Other arrangements were made for the child to return home safely.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- reporting party stated that someone had gained access to his debit card number and was using it to obtain goods. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- the area was patrolled, but the individual was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Jacquiline N. Malenosky age 37 of Elko was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A MISSING DOG: City --- reporting party stated that his dog was missing from his yard and believes it might have been stolen. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE / DOMESTIC BATTERY: City --- reporting party stated that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend that had turned physical. The boyfriend than damaged several items in the home. The boyfriend had left the area. Officers later located the boyfriend and identified him as Lon S. Jarvis age 47 of Ely. Jarvis was arrested on a Lander County Justice Court warrant. Investigation continues into the battery and damage to property.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer made contact with the parties involved who had been arguing over finances. The parties involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that he was chatting on Face Book when the person he was chatting with started sending him nude photos. The reporting party stated that he discontinued the communication with the person. Investigation into the incident continues.

New bookings: Jacquiline N. Malenosky / Ely municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / No bailVincent R. Bibel / Serving timeLon S. Jarvis / Lander County Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,037.

FEBRUARY 2

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and spoke to the operator. The operator of the vehicle had taken the wrong road and was now confused what road would take him to his destination.. He was provided directions

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City— the individual was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer reported that several children at a local school had been involved in an altercation. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen his tool box from his residence. A report was competed.

REPORT OF TWO HORSES RUNNING AT LARGE: The information was given to the Ely Brand Inspector.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted who stated that he was fine and requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop the operator of the vehicle was identified as Anthony J. Martinez age 24 of Ely. Martinez was arrested on a Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant, driving revoked, revoked registration and for no insurance.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. They were both advised to keep, the peace.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Nicole Carson age 28 of Ely was arrested on a 7th Judicial District Court warrant. During her arrest she was also found to be in possession of a dangerous drug and under the influence of a controlled substance.

New bookings: Anthony J. Martinez / Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant / Bail $225. / Driving revoked, revoked registration, and no insurance/ Bail $1,725. Nicole Carson / 7th Judicial District Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $5,000. / Possession of a dangerous drug and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $40,000. / Parole and Probation hold / No bail William Kama / Trespassing and battery on a peace officer / Bail $10,000. Arrested by Ely Tribal Police

FEBRUARY 3

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANC: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were intoxicated and having a verbal argument. They advised they were done arguing and going to bed for the evening. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Yvonne Ablia age 29 of McGill was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she received a phone call from an individual who wanted his property that is located in a trailer owned by the reporting party. The reporting party had repossessed the trailer. The reporting party wanted the incident documented in case of future problems. A report was completed.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — officer received a report of damage to a window on a vacant building. Officer reported that the damage had been done several months ago. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer located the individual who was a worker at a local construction sight. The individual advised his company would be working at the construction site in the evening hours.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: City — reporting party stated that someone had broken the hasp off a shed belonging to him. Nothing had been taken from the shed. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that her juvenile daughter had runaway. The juvenile was later located and taken to E.R. for a mental health evaluation.

New booking: Yvonne Ablia / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $640. Hazyn T. McGrath / Serving time

FEBRUARY 4

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual banging on a door at a local residence. Officer patrolled the area, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer located two juvenile who were out past the hours of curfew. The juveniles were detained and later released to their parents.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the occupants of the trailer, who denied playing their music loudly. They were warned and advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who had parked his vehicle in the street. He was advised to move it.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was shoveling snow off a roof, but was putting it onto his. The individual was contacted and the problem was resolved.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that they suspected their son was using drugs so they had him tested. The results came back positive. The parents were advised that a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open door on a vacant business. The business was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE BURGLARY: City — reporting party stated that someone might have gained access to her shed. The shed was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: Reporting party stated that while visiting a friend, the friends dog bite her child in the face. The child received medical attention at E.R. and the dog will be quarantined by Animal Control.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen her son’s bike. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who had threatened to take his own life and had cut his wrist. The juvenile was taken to E.R. for medical assistance.

REPORT OF THREATS: Reporting party stated that his ex-wife is possibly planning on killing him. Investigation continues

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle traveling on US 50 that had struck some rocks that had fallen into the roadway. Officer assisted with the accident and traffic control.

New bookings: Ana M. Denis / Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine for purpose of sale, possession of heroin with the purpose of sale, transporting a controlled substance and furnishing an intoxicant to a state prisoner / Bail $500,000./ Arrested by Nevada Department of Public Safety Rodolfo C. Pinedo / Trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to sale, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sale, and furnishing an intoxicant to a state prisoner/ Bail $250,000./ Arrested by Nevada Department of Public Safety

FEBRUARY 5, 2017

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with a female who was having a medical emergency. She was taken to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her husband is moving out of their home and the friends that are helping him are individuals she doesn’t not like. She was advised that her husband could allow his friends to assist him in his move.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was causing a disturbance at a local store. The individual was contacted and he was trespassed from the store.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: The juvenile was located at a friend’s home. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The report was given to Ely Tribal Police.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City --- officer received a report of an indidvual selling drugs at a local residence. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported while doing a business check at a local casino Jerred J. Taylor age 39 of Ely was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- the individual was contacted and officers reported that she requested no assistance.

New bookings: Jerred J. Taylor / Possession of a firearm while intoxicated / Bail $355.