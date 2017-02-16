Virginia Dee Tweedy

By







Virginia Dee (Smith) Tweedy, passed away February 7, 2017 in West Jorday, Utah. She was 94. A resident of McGill Nevada most of her life. She was born in Salina, Utah on September 29, 1922 to Charles and Mabel (Draper) Smith. She married James Franklin Tweedy on December 26, 1940. She attended McGill Grade and White Pine High Schools. She spent over thirty years working for Louis Cononelos Company in McGill. She was a long time member of McGill Rebekah Lodge and White Pine Women’s Bowling Association. Virginia was the fifth of eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers; Charles (Annamae) Smith, Jack (Renee) Smith; sisters; Hazel (Louie) Gardella, Margery (Shirley) Robison, Clare (Mike) Mirich, Marian (Argie) McIntosh and Jane Brown. Virginia is survived by daughters; Peggy (Tom) Robison of West Jordan, Utah, son; Sam (Jackie) Tweedy of Ely, Nevada., granddaughters; Melissa Raad, Aimee Robison, Candice Ashby, Jamie Tweedy, and adoptive grandchildren; Tami Zaragoza, Forrest Smith, Rachael Grossman, Lisa Muscato and Jennifer Cazier. Also survived by twelve great-grandchildren. There are no services planned, although there will be a graveside service in the latter part of spring.