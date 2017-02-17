A View From The Past

By







1992 – 25 years ago: In February of 1992 a Community Development Block grant through the federal government was received to replace all the showers and toilets at the jail. The grant was for $18,800. The bid that Mountain Land gave for fifteen toilets and six showers was approved by the commission.

2002 – 15 years ago: The White Pine County Commission rejected a proposal for the City of Ely and county to provide police protection. Commission Chairman Dave Provost said “The agreement expires on June 30, 2002 and the City of Ely is responsible for providing police protection for their citizens”. The long term relationship with the city for law enforcement because of rising costs that the city did not want to pay. Provost said it costs $883,000 to patrol Ely’s streets, with the city offering to furnish only $270,000, less than a third of the actual costs.