Bobcat boys end season

Basketball came to an end for the White Pine High boys last week, but it was not the way first-year coach Terrall Trask had hoped for when the season began in November.

The Cats finished with a 9-14 record, 5-9 in league play. Trask had said he hoped the team would be “able to surprise a few people” as they were newcomers to the 2A Northern league after having spent a couple of years in the Division III Southern league.

And, in some ways he believes the team did that, but readily admitted, as he had at the beginning of the season, “the 2A North is a tough league and you have to bring your A game every time.”

The senior dominated Bobcats had nine players close out their careers on Saturday against Tonopah on senior night, Sam Stewart, Gabriel Harris, Kellen Wilkins, Macrae Windus, Colton Rowley, Dakoda Berela, Jonathan Gonzalez, Christopher Kincaid and Christopher Piscovich.

They concluded the season with a weekend split, a 72-60 loss at West Wendover on Friday, and a 56-31 win over visiting Tonopah.

