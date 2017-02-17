Bobcats medal three at state wrestling

By







As the 2A state wrestling tournament came to an end last Saturday in Sparks, White Pine High coach Mark Dolezal took a little time to reflect. “We had a great tournament placing four of seven wrestlers,” he said. “This is a big improvement over last year where we only had one wrestler place. We will return six of the seven for next year so we have a strong base to build on for next year.

“We ended up 5th as a team, but were within 10 points of third place. We will need to do a better job recruiting next year to build our numbers. They really followed the example of Monty (Moore). I think this is the only team I have ever coached that I never had to stop practice and tell them they needed to work harder.”

Battle Mountain won their fifth consecutive state title with 194 points. It was the 13th title the past 16 years for the Longhorns. Pershing County was second with 154.5 points.

Moore concluded an excellent career at White Pine, Dolezal said. He was again state runner-up at 145 pounds, losing an 8-7 decision to Tanner Otteson of Tonopah, who he had beaten at the 2A Southern Regionals the week before. “Monty has been a pleasure to work with for the past two season and will be greatly missed both on and off the mat,” Dolezal said. “He is a major reason to the success of our team and it was heartbreaking to see him come up a little short in his goal for this year, but he has bigger goals in his future that we all know he will be successful at.”

Two other wrestlers who drew high praise from Dolezal were the Pickens brothers, Eric (152) and Sven (160). Both return to the team next year.

Eric was state runner-up to Anthony Madera of Yerington and Sven (160) took third place.

Dolezal said Eric had a solid tournament but build on next season.”

Justin Mabson (170) was a pleasant third place finish at state, Dolezal thought. Zeke Vinson (160) had a great first year as a wrestler. Kegon Hexem (195) was competitive in all his matches at state, going 1-2.