Boys & Girls Club Donation

Courtesy photo
Battleborn Restoration donated $500 to the Boys & Girls Club. Pictured from left to right: Caroline McIntosh, Jay Derbidge, Rhonda Bishop, Sam Derbidge and Jared Bunch.
Courtesy photo
