Deadline to enroll in Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program draws near

Carson City—March 31, 2017 is the deadline for Nevada families to enroll in the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program. After that date, enrollment in the program will be closed until next fiscal year dates are approved by the College Savings Board.

“As the deadline approaches, I want to remind families of the great value the prepaid Tuition Program provides,” said Dan Schwartz, Nevada State Treasurer, “The earlier you start your savings account for your child or loved one, the more you will sve by the time they are ready for college.”

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program offers payment plans that start as low as $38 per month for prepaid tuition at community college and $49 per month for one-year of university tuition. Saving for college cannot start too early; Nevadans can enroll their children in the Prepaid Tuition Program at any age from newborns through 9th graders. Visit www.NVPrepaid.gov to enroll your child today. The earlier you start, the more affordable the payments are.

The program’s in-state value can be used toward college tuition for any FAFSA qualifying school in the country - be it a private or public college, university, or trade school. A list of eligible schools can be found at www.FAFSA.ed.gov.

Plans offered by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office include the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, the Vanguard 529 College Savings Plan, The USAA 529 College Savings Plan, Putnam 529 for America, and wealthfrond 529 College Savings Plan. Each plan is different and they can even be used together to offer families complete savings options.

To learn more about Prepaid Tuition or any of these programs please visit www.NV529.org.