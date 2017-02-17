Rodeo team places in several events

By







The White Pine Jr. High & High School Rodeo Team competed in the Boulder City Rodeo. While it was warm and nice weather to us, we did have wind and sprinkling rain to deal with.

The team represented White Pine well with all the help provided at the rodeo.

Maggie Wines placed 10th in barrels on Saturday, 2nd in poles, 3rd in breakaway, and 5th in barrels on Sunday in the Jr. High division.

We are so proud of all of our team members for setting an example of what rodeo is all about.

Thank you all for your support!