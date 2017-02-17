Science Fair at Learning Bridge

By







A group of 5th grade students, from Mrs. Groves classroom are testing different senerious having to do with their class science project.

Learning Bridge will hold its annual Science Fair, February 22nd and 23rd.

February 22nd, personnel from various agencies have agreed to judge the Kindergarten through 8th grade fair, judges will interview each of the scientist.

On the 23rd the fair will be open to the public, for viewing, from 8:30-3:30.

Kindergarten through 4th grade awards will be presented at 6:00 p.m. and 5th through 8th grade will receive their awards beginning at 7:00 p.m.