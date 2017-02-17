State Hoop Shoot Champions

By







The Elks are pleased to announce the 45th annual Elks Hoop Shoot Contest.

One boy and two girls, ages 8 to 13 won the third round of competition in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest at Hawthorne, Nevada on February 11 and have been named Nevada State Champions.

Boys 8-9: Rex Marshall of Lund awarded third place.

Girls 8-9: Kyrianna Thompson of Ely awarded first place.

Girls 12-13: Eva Kingston of Ely awarded second place.

First, second and third place trophies were awarded to one boy and one girl in each of the three age categories: ages 8 to 9; 10 to 11 and 12 to 13.

Thompson now advances to the Elks National Hoop Shoot Western Regional finals at Las Vegas, on February 25, where she will compete with other winners from California-Hawaii, Arizona and Utah.

For more information on the Elks National Hoop Shoot or to learn more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot or emailHOOPSHOOT@elks.org.