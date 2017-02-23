James Edward Dumont (JD)

By







JD was 73. Born on Fort Klamath reservation in Chilquin Oregon, on September 28th 1943 to Robert and Clarisse Dumont.

He lost his battle with cancer on February 19th 2017 in his home surrounded by his family.

JD moved to Ely in 1977. He was a hard worker who worked in Mining and in Railroad Valley.

He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. When he was young he enjoyed hunting. As he got older he enjoyed playing his video games. He loved giving nicknames to all of his grandkids and their friends. He lived a fascinating life and loved to tell his stories to anyone who would listen.

He is survived by his wife Priscilla Dumont (McQueen) of 42 years, son Hawk Dumont and granddaughter Kaileigh, (Amber and Margret). Three stepchildren Tyrone Jackson, Lachelle Groth, and Stalene Jackson, 9 other grandchildren 13 great grandchildren, 13 brothers and sisters, Robin, Mary, Sue, Kathy, George, Margret, Patty, Linda, Kristy, Buddy, Sandy, Amy and Roberta.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Jimmy Dean and brothers Anthony and Robert and sister Marlene.

Memorial service will be held Saturday February 25th 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at 250 Heritage Drive (Education Center). Luncheon to follow.