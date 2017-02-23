JoAnn Dolina Schultz “JoJo I Jody”

By







1940-2017

Our beloved wife, mother, and friend passed away on a heart filled February 14, 2017 at the age 76. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends.

JoAnn was born on March 6, 1940 in East Ely, Nevada to proud parents Ramsey and Ann MacDonald. She graduated from White Pine High School in 1958 and a few short years later married Francis Schultz on July 14, 1962. They were blessed with two wonderful children Patrick and Tina and shared an amazing 54 years of marriage creating memories and an extensive family that continues to grow!

Although a 27 year resident of Elko, JoAnn lived and shared many adventures across the great Southwest including Ouray, Mina, Golden Colorado, and many others. She enjoyed exploring the vast Colorado San Juan Mountains, Great Basin, and the mountain ranges of New Mexico. And all the while collecting bottles, crystals, and creating family memories. JoAnn also loved to knit, play Bridge with dear friends, and dancing with Fran!

Upon ascending into heaven (Mathew 10:12), she was greeted by the Lord, her father, Ramsey; mother, Ann; and father and mother-in-law, Frank and Eleanor Schultz.

She is survived by her husband Fran; son, Patrick (Terri) Schultz; and daughter Tina (David) Lyons. JoAnn also leaves behind 5 grandchildren Jessie, Amanda, Johnny, David, Jackie and great-grandchild Blake; siblings, Bobi (Mac), Shar (Jim) Nordahl, as well as, many extended family and friends.

JoAnn’s family invites you to celebrate to her life with a viewing on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Burns Mortuary 895 Fairgrounds Rd, with morning services on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph’s Catholic Church 1035 C ST.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in the memory of JoAnn to Elko’s Senior Center ‘The Terrace at Ruby View’ 1795 Ruby View Drive, Elko, NV 89801 (online http://www.elkoseniors.org/Donation.html) or to your local charitable organization