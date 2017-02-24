Alzheimer’s meeting in March

By







Effective communication strategies teaches caregivers to decode verbal and behavioral communication by someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Participants leave with strategies for meaningful connection with people in early, middle and late stage dementia.

No registration fee. Thursday, March 9, 1:00pm to 2:00pm at the White Pine County Senior Center, 1000 Campton St., Ely.

To register please call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900 or email apulido@alzorg.

Alzheimer’s Association, the brains behind savings yours.