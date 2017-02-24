Captain’s Corner

By







Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office within the next few weeks will be equipped with new body cameras. The Sheriff’s Office has been working on this project for almost a year and has finally come up with the finances to make it happen.

With contributions from Ely Justice Court, Ely 7th Judicial District Court, the District Attorney’s Office the City of Ely and monies obtained through drug seizures the project finally came together.

Each patrol deputy will now be wearing a body camera which will capture deputy’s contact with the public.

The video will be used in criminal and civil cases along with any complaints received by the public.

Deputies will be going through training in the next few weeks on the operation of the cameras along with policy and procedure training.