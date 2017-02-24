Learning Bridge holds raffle

By







Learning Bridge 4th and 5th grade students sold tickets for a chance to win a lamb. The lamb was donated by the Rajala family.

The money raised will be used for a spring field trip for the two classes. The fourth grade class plans to travel to the Nevada History Atomic Museum and Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. While at Mandalay Bay students will learn about ego systems.

The Fifth grade class plans on traveling to the Salt Lake area for an educational field trip.

The winner of the lamb was Brian Balch. The students would like to thank all who purchased raffle tickets.