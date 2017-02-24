You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Learning Bridge holds raffle

Learning Bridge holds raffle

February 24, 2017 By Leave a Comment

Courtesy photo
Pictured left to right: Jed, McKenzie and Cora Rajala drew the winning ticket.

Learning Bridge 4th and 5th grade students sold tickets for a chance to win a lamb.  The lamb was donated by the Rajala family.

The money raised will be used for a spring field trip for the two classes. The fourth grade class plans to travel to the Nevada History Atomic Museum and Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay in  Las Vegas. While at Mandalay Bay students will learn about ego systems.

The Fifth grade class plans on traveling to the Salt Lake area for an educational field trip.

The winner of the lamb was Brian Balch. The students would like to thank all who purchased raffle tickets.

Filed Under: Lifestyle

Speak Your Mind

*

shares