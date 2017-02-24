Major Ely employer honored on floor of U.S. Senate

By







The Ely Times

On Nov. 17, Geotemps, Inc. was recognized on the floor of the United States Senate for its strong and enduring support of Nevada’s minerals industry.

During his statement, U.S. Senator Dean Heller called upon his fellow Senators and Nevadans to join him in commemorating Geotemps Inc., saying, “I am proud to honor Geotemps’ significant contributions to the mining industry in the State of Nevada, throughout our Nation, and across the globe.”

“Without the determination and persistence of [Geotemps] founders and entire staff, Nevada would not have experienced the excellent growth we see today. I ask my colleagues and all Nevadans to join me in congratulating Geotemps on its 30th anniversary. This institution has advanced Nevada’s mining industry, and I am honored to recognize this important milestone.”

Heller’s statement was entered into the U.S. congressional record during the second session of the 114th congress.

Geotemps President and CEO Lance I. Taylor was presented with a signed transcript of Heller’s statement on Dec. 7 during the American Exploration and Mining Association annual convention.

“Our corporate family is deeply honored by this recognition. We are proud to support economic growth and corporate sustainability, and we look forward to promoting necessary industry - and necessary industrial careers - for generations to come,” Taylor said.

Reno-based Geotemps presently operates in tandem with Geopros, Inc. to provide “a wide and varied range of skilled, professional mining, geotechnical, and industrial personnel through temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct placement staffing services within the U.S. and abroad.”