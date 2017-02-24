Vistor arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into facility

By







3 shares

The Ely Times

The Nevada Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General, Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) Investigative Division (Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force) and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest of a woman who tried to smuggle drugs into Ely State Prison through visiting with an inmate.

At approximately 9 a.m., on Feb. 16, Yazmin Santoya-Mora, 38, arrived at ESP with three minor children in tow.

She was also carrying 14.5 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of heroin, which were seized by investigators. Santoya-Mora was taken into custody and booked into the White Pine County Sheriff’s Public Safety Building under suspicion of two counts Trafficking a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession with the Intent to Sell, two counts of Furnishing Controlled Substance to a State Prisoner and two counts of Transporting a Controlled Substance. The children were placed with family through the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS).

The multi-jurisdictional team also served a search warrant at her residence in Las Vegas and seized another 11 grams of meth and 6 grams of heroin.

Bail was set at $200,000.