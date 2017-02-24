White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







6 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Feb. 13-19. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO. Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

FEBRUARY 13

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that someone had gained access to his EBT card and had used it without his permission. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A FOUND ITEM: City --- reporting party located a credit card in a local parking lot. The owner of the card will be notified.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had damaged several mail boxes. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that she had two bicycles stolen from her yard. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PARKING VIOLATION: City --- officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised him to remove it from the roadway. He complied.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- reporting party stated that she purchased a vehicle over the internet, but never received the vehicle. She now realized it was a scam. Officer obtained all the information the reporting party could provide and will attempt to work with the internet web site to locate the suspect involved.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City --- the owner of the dogs was contacted and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A 911 HANGUP: City --- officer made contact with the manager of a local bar who stated that they were having a problem with a subject. The individual had left the area before officers arrived.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City --- officer contacted the individual and reported that he was not intoxicated.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City ---officer contacted the individuals who were running a generator inside a garage. The individuals turned the generator off for the night.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and she was fine.

New bookings: None

FEBRUARY 14

REPORT OF AN AMBUALANCE ASSIST: City --- officer assisted an individual who was having a medical problem. He was transported to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance at a local store. The indidvual was contacted and advised to leave the establishment.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY X 3: City --- officer received a report of several students that were truant from school. The juvenile were contacted and issued citations for truancy.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City --- officer received a report of a student that had been battered by another student. The report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City --- officer assisted an individual who had fallen from her wheelchair. The individual was assisted back into her chair.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Jacqueline Carson age 24 of Ely was arrested for burglary, grand larceny, and fraudulent use of a credit card. Officer reported that the arrest was made due to an ongoing investigation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that someone had stolen a bicycle from her yard. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Vincent R. Bibel / Serving timeJacqueline Carson / Burglary, grand larceny, and fraudulent use of a credit card/ Bail $50,000.William Staples / Hold for N.D.O.C.

FEBRUARY 15

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG ACTIVITY: City --- officer received a report of someone who had left some pills in a local restroom. Officer collected the items and reported that they were vitamins. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that a package had been delivered to his home while he was not present. The reporting party stated that the package was stolen from his front porch. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THREAT: City --- reporting party stated that he had a disagreement with an individual and the individual had made a threat towards him. Officer is attempting to locate the individual and speak to him about the threat.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City --- officer located the vehicle which was parked and unoccupied.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Samuel R. Garcia Jr age 30 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE FIRE: City --- the building was checked and no problem were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

ı Samuel R. Garcia Jr. / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $275.Marcelino Melena / Jackpot Nevada Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $525. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

FEBRUARY 16

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument over not celebrating their anniversary. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — officer received a report of an individual making a threat towards someone who lives in another county. The police department in that jurisdiction was notified of the threat.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED STUDENT: City — officer contacted the student at a local school and confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. The student was released to his parent and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that the company he works for had foreclosed on a home. When he inspected the home he observed that the hot water heater was missing. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Randy Henefer age 49 of Ely was arrested for DUI # 2

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A VIOLATIONS OF A COURT ORDER: City — officer investigated the incident and reported that no violation had occurred.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and spoke to the operator. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A BAD CHECK: City — officer received a report of a business that had taken a check for payment of goods, but the check had been returned by the bank indicating that there was insufficient funds in the account to cover the amount of the check. The check was collected and will be forwarded to the City Attorney for collections.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City — officer received a report of several child fighting with each other. The children were contacted who stated that they were just playing. No problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Mila Brown of Ely was operating a vehicle on US 93 when a deer entered into the roadway and struck her vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ATL: City — officer received a report of an individual traveling through the Ely area who hadn’t arrived at his destination. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who had left a school activity unsupervised. The juvenile was located and released to a family member.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

New bookings: Randy Henefer / DUI # 2 / Bail $1,140. Brian N. Haynes / Ely Municipal Court, contempt of court / No bail Hazyn T. McGrath / Serving time Ronald A. Martin/ Hold for Parole and Probation Yazmin Santoya-Mora / Trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, transporting a controlled substance, and furnishing a controlled substance to a prisoner/ Bail $200,000. / Arrested by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

FEBRUARY 17

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had entered into a local store and had stolen several items. Officer located the individual and issued him a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: City — the items were removed.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with a female who needed medical attention. She was transported to E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that she had gotten into an argument with an individual who was staying with her. She stated that the individual had battered her during the argument. Officers are attempting to locate the individual who had left the area.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that she had rented a home to a friend and when the friend moved out she had taken several items that belonged to her. Officers are attempting to locate the friend.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON A DOG: City — officer checked on the dog and reported that it was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer assisted medical staff at the hospital with an uncooperative patient.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with a male who needed medical assistance. The male was taken to E.R. by ambulance.

New bookings: Jerrod V. Marks / Washington State warrant, Department of Corrections/ No bail Kenneth Bryant / Serving time

FEBRUARY 18

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City— officer contacted the individual and reported that a friend arrived to give the person a ride home.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DOG: Officer located the dog and reported that it had been struck by a vehicle. The dog was removed from the roadway.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Benjamin D. Bender age 38 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery, false imprisonment, and interruption of a telecommunication device

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen her phone from her residence. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated while she was traveling in the Ely area another person drove by and yelled at her. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Brain Smith of Los Angeles CA was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see a parked vehicle belonging to Johan Fisher of MT. Smith’s vehicle collided into Fishers vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and officers reported that she was fine.

New bookings: Benjamin D. Bender / Domestic battery, false imprisonment, and interruption of a telecommunication device/ Bail $20,000. Thomas R. Lovell/ Driving on right side required and DUI/ Bail $1,280. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

FEBRUARY 19

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that James Dumont age 73 of Ely died at his residence of natural causes.

New bookings: Vincent R. Bibel / Serving time