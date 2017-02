By







The White Pine Jr. High and High School Rodeo Team will be competing at the Moapa Rodeo this weekend.

The Rodeo will be held at the Clark County fairgrounds in Logandale.

Cutting and reining will be Friday. The rodeo will be Saturday and Sunday.

Good luck to all of the White Pine Rodeo Team.

At the last rodeo, Khloe Keppner placed 7th in barrels, 7th in goat tying, and 6th in poles Saturday. Sunday she placed 6th in barrels and 5th in poles, Jr high division.