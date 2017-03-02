By







Diane Marie Crandall left this life peacefully in her sleep at her nephew’s home in Kingman, Arizona on February 15, 2017 at the early age of 63. Diane was born on October 29, 1953 to Milferd (Mick) and Betty Hennings in Jamesown North Dakota.

She was raised in Ely, Nevada where she loved fishing, camping, doing anything mechanically with her father and loved being with her family and friends.

She graduated from White Pine High School in 1971 and then one year later she maried Darrel Birmingham. The couple had two beloved children whom they both adored.

As volunteer emergency technician, Diane loved helping others as well as the comradery of those she voluteered with. She also patroled with the White Pine Counry Sheriff’s office on her days off, pretty sure she did it just to see if she could catch any of us doing something wrong or to just try to scare us staight.

After her divorce, Diane continued to live in Ely working in retail until she became employed with the Ely State Prison where she loved her job and co-workers. She spent the rest of her working years up until she had to retire for medical reasons.

After her retirement she moved to Kingman, Arizona to live with other relatives as they took care of her up until her passing.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynnette Truman (James) of McCall, Idaho, son Micky Birmingham (Krystal) of Emmett, Idaho, her twin sister Deatta LeDuc of Olahoma City, Oklahoma.

She’s also survived by her other siblings; Cyndy Peterson, River Falls, Wisconsin, Rose Barnick of Adrian, North Dakota Valencia Mitchell of Ely, Nevada, Dena Hoyt of Tuscon, Arizona and one brother, Edward Hennings of Oak Harbor, Washington, as well as her grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and of course her two fur babies who definately stole her heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Leonard, brother William and her uncle Keith.

Diane’s family would like to extend a huge thank you to all her friends and family in Ely, the Sellers family and the Mohave Funeral Home and it’s directors for all of their assistance. You are all greatly appreciated.

There will be no services at this time, but a Celebration of Life, will be held at a later date.