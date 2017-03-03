BLM seeks public comment on proposed Lincoln County land sales

By







Ely—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District, Caliente Field Office is proposing to offer through a competitive sale 14 parcels totaling approximately 427 acres of public lands in Lincoln County, Nevada.

All parcels are located within five miles of the following communities; four parcels near Alamo, two parcels near Caliente, three parcels near Panaca, and five parcels near Pioche.

The BLM will accept written comments on the proposal during a 30-day public comment period that concludes Monday, March 27, 2017.

The proposed sale would be conducted in accordance with the Lincoln County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2004 (LCCRDA), complies with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, and is in conformance with the 2008 Ely Resource Management Plan. Five percent of the proceeds from the proposed land sale would go to the Nevada State General Education Fund, 10 percent to Lincoln County, and the remainder would be deposited in a special account for archaeological resources, natural resource protection, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Land Sale Preliminary Environmental Assessment is available for public review at http://bit.ly/2lDT6RB.

Please submit written comments concerning the proposed sale to the BLM Caliente Field Office, 1400 South Front Street, Caliente, NV 89008, Attn: Christopher Carlton or electronically at http://bit.ly/2lDT6RB.

Maps of the proposed sale parcels are available at https://on.doi.gov/2mlFUjY and BLM offices in Ely and Caliente. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

If, after reviewing the comments, the BLM decides to proceed with the sale, a sale date will be scheduled and announced on the BLM website and in the local media at least 15 days in advance of the sale, and a Notice of Realty Action would be published in the Federal Register at least 60 days before the sale.For more information, contact Susan Grande, BLM Ely District realty specialist, at (775) 289-1809.