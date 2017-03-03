Chamber seeking interested members to serve on Board of Directors

By







White Pine Chamber of Commerce is seeking interested Chamber members in good standing to serve on the Board of Directors.

The term is for three years and begins July 1, 2017 until June 20, 2020. You are eligible to resubmit a request to be elected to additional terms.

Please submit a letter by March 16 requesting to be put on the election ballot. Please include your contact number or e-mail address and your reason for seeking a Board of Directors position.

Mail or drop by the Chamber office located at 636 Aultman St. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month from noon to 1:30 pm.