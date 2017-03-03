Fairbook Contest

By







The White Pine County Fair Board is having a contest for the cover of the White Pine County Fair Book.

Drawings to be on paper no bigger than 9” x 12”. Drawing must go along with the theme of the Fair this year which is “Homegrown fun” Celebrating 70 years of Tradition.

The drawings are due by April 24th 2017 for judging. The winner will receive a $50.00 prize and their drawing will be featured on the front of the White Pine County Fair Book.

The books will be out at the beginning of June and will be seen by over 500 community members. Please drop all entries off at the White Pine County High School attention: Karla Dolezal.

For more information please contact Karla 296-1228 or Melanie Boynton at 296-0468. Good luck.