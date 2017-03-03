Mark your calendars for White Pine Dancing with the Stars

By







White Pine Dancing with the Stars is back for another year. Performances will be at the White Pine High School, March 18 at 7:00 pm.

This years participants are Adam Ruesch, Jala Brandis, Dalton Evers, Jennie Nicolls, Hector Briceno and Kenna Almberg.

Adam Ruesch

Hi my name is Adam Ruesch. I was born and raised here in Ely, NV. During the day I work at Robinson NV mining Co., but at night I am known to fight crime and keep White Pine County safe.

You see, I have had a secret that I have kept for years. I am a super hero. My name is Captain Twinkle Toes. I fight bad guys with my super awesome dance moves!

It has taken me years to keep these moves hidden from the general public but I have realized that instead of containing them, I will let everyone enjoy them. This is my big reveal.

I am lucky that my wife Amber and two children Layla and Ledger are supporting me in revealing this big secret. When I am not fighting crime, you will find me out in the hills looking for Big Game but also perfecting these incredible moves I have.

I also like to spend hours searching on Pinterest to find the next best recipe or craft to pin on my wall.

I do love to coach my kids in soccer and baseball. I am honored to be able to participate and hope to not embarrass my family with all of the attention I will receive after this event. I just hope the citizens of White Pine County can handle the dance moves I am about to show off.

Jala Brandis

I was born here in Ely and raised in Lund. At the age of 5, I developed a deep love of top hats, leotards, and all things sparkly.

It was at this point that I knew that my life would revolve one way or another around dancing…well either that or I was going to be a mental patient.

I married a prestigious muggle named Destin Brandis and we have SIX children. I referee for various high school sports and work with Ms. Viv’s School of Dance teaching adult dance and fitness classes and private dance lessons. I am currently the coach of the Bobkettes dance team at the White Pine High School. I’m also a fanatic about being a soccer mom, teaching, coaching, and glitter.

Dalton Evers

Hi. My name is Dalton Evers.

I’d like to start by telling you the beginning of my life. I was born in a hospital in Mankato, Minnesota, which happened to have the song “I Don’t Dance” playing softly in the background as I was brought into the world.

I was born with a slightly deformed right foot, so shortly after I was born I received a surgery which removed my deformed right foot, and replaced it with the only spare foot in the state. So if you see me dance and think I have two left feet, it’s probably because I really do.

Let’s skip the awkward stages of middle school and high school (in which I went to dances and just sat and watched) that no one wants to hear about.

Recently I was asked to conquer my fear of embarrassing myself and join “Dancing With the White Pine Stars.” At first I was terrified and reluctant to do it. Then I remembered an old saying from a good friend of mine. As Gertrude Stein once said “you look ridiculous if you dance, you look ridiculous if you don’t dance, so you might as well dance.” That is the only thing helping me stay motivated.

So you wanna see a bunch of folks look ridiculous together, you better come and watch “Dancing With the White Pine Stars.”

Jennie Nicolls

My name is Jennie Nicolls and I was born and raised in the small town of Delta, Utah on February 5, 1984.

I attended Delta North Elementary, Delta Middle School and finished up at Delta High School in 2002.

Growing up I was a very active girl and was involved in many different things including: gymnastics, softball, piano, violin, and clogging.

I met my wonderful husband, who attracted me to this amazing small town of Ely. We have 5 beautiful children who are the lights of our lives. Our oldest is Daziah who is 14, TJ who is 10, Karson and Bridger who are 8 and Jennifer, who is 5, came along in 2011 completing our family.

I work for a wonderful group of people at Nevada Bank and Trust! I love my job, bosses, coworkers and of course our amazing customers.

I am thankful, yet nervous, for the opportunity to participate in Dancing With the White Pine Stars and to be able to learn something new.

Hector Briceno

My name is Hector Briceno. I’m from Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico. I moved from Chicago, IL to Ely, NV two years ago to work at my best friend’s restaurant, “Margaritas Mexican Restaurant & Steak House,” as a cook. My beautiful wife works with me at the restaurant as the manager (Can you imagine my life? My wife gives me orders at home and at work. I imagine that is every wife’s dream. LOL). But my main strength is cooking Italian.

I have been married for almost 15 years and have two wonderful kids. A 13 yr. old and a 12 yr. old and our pets are dog Luna and our goats Bambi and Dexter. So we have a full house.

My wife, kids and I are animal lovers as you can see. I love everything that has to do with music. When I was younger, I was in a music band in Mexico as the lead singer and I loved it, when I moved to Chicago I continued in music as the lead singer too. Once in a while my friend, Jorge, and I do karaoke at my house just to keep the music going in my life.

I imagine that at one point in everyone’s life they participated in a music contest or talent show, which I did when I was in middle school. I never thought that three decades later I would be participating in a dancing contest and my wife, kids and friends would be able to see me. My kids can’t wait to see their dad dancing. My body flexibility is not like it used to be, but I know that with exercise and practice I could do really well (lets cross fingers on that).

So come and join us at Dancing with the White Pine Stars .…Now that I think about it I know why I’m losing my hair- from doing all those head spins while break dancing back in the day ….hahahahaha JK

But I’m losing my hair….

Kenna Almberg

My name is Kenna Almberg, Broker of Desert Mountain Realty, where for over 35 years now, we are still providing quality real estate service for all of White Pine County.

I was born and raised in Lund and have lived here in Ely for the past 16 years with my husband BJ and our 3 children.

Being active in the community is important to me and one of my favorite things has been coaching the high school volleyball team.

I enjoy the outdoors, and am currently training for a half Ironman triathlon.

My motivation for accepting this challenge to participate in the “Dancing with the White Pine Stars” is that I’ve always encouraged my kids and my volleyball girls to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves even if it scares them. So when asked to participate in “Dancing with the White Pine Stars”, I would have a lot of people to answer to if I chickened out.

The last time I danced in front of an audience was back when I was 12 in the Farm Bureau Talent Show, which I did win first place.

Now over 30 years later, I guess it’s time to hit the dance floor!

Tickets can be purchased from the dancers or at Margarita’s, Desert Mountain Realty or Nevada Bank & Trust. For more information please visit our website at bristleconeartsely.com or on Facebook at bristlecone arts ely nv. For questions, please call 775-296-1007.