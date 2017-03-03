Ronald McDonald dental care van coming to Ely and McGill

By







2 shares

Carson City—The mission of Nevada Health Centers is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Nevada Health Centers offers oral healthcare to children in northern Nevada through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

Our staff focuses on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children.

The Care Mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, a dental hygienist, dental assistants and office assistants.

Services provided include: Restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and oral health education.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will soon be visiting Ely and McGill. Those wanting to take advantage of this valuable service should call 1.844.227.6867 to make an appointment for one of the following dates:

•Tuesday, March 7 - 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Little People’s Head Start, 435 S. 13th St., Ely

•Wednesday, March 8 - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Little People’s Head Start, 435 S. 13th St., Ely

•Thursday, march 9, 8:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., McGill Elementary, #25 Ave. F, McGill

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. We accept most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients.