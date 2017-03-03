Thompson Regional Hoop Shoot champion

By







Kyrianna Thompson of Ely competed at the Elks National Hoop Shoot Western Regional finals in Las Vegas on February 25 representing Ely Lodge #1469 and the State of Nevada.

Thompson competed in the Girls 8-9 division against other winners from California-Hawaii, Utah and Arizona and was awarded fourth place.

The winners from the Western Regional competition will now advance to the Elks National Hoop Shoot finals in Chicago,Ill. in April of 2017.

Thompson was the winner of her division in the Elks local contest, the Central Division and the NSEA State Hoop contest.