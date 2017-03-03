White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Feb. 21-26. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO. Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

FEBRUARY 21

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City --- officer received a report of a juvenile who was refusing to attend school. Officer contacted the juvenile and he was advised to go to school. He complied.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE BURGALRY: City --- reporting party stated that when she arrived to work she observed one of the office doors to be unlocked and opened. Reporting party stated that it is unknown if anything was missing from the office. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that he had purchased several items from a company and he has not received the order. The reporting party stated that he attempted to contact the company, but they do not answer their phone. A report was completed and the reporting party was advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office in the area where the company is located and file a report.

REPORT OF AN AMBUALNCE ASSIST: City --- officer assisted the Ely ambulance with a female who was having a medical condition.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that her daughter’s phone had been stolen while she was attending school. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City --- officer reported that the dog was returned to its owner.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A GARBAGE PROBLEM: Officer contacted the occupant of the home and advised them to clean up the trash and remove it to the landfill.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Tami R. Birmingham age 36 of McGill was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZZARD: Officer assisted with several Semi-Trucks that had gotten stuck on Murry Summit due to heavy snow conditions. Traffic control was performed while the vehicles were removed.

New bookings: Tami R. Birmingham / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $325.Rodney L. Kenney / Serving time/Michael L. Stones / Serving time

FEBRUARY 22

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who was waiting for a business to open so he could get his vehicle repaired.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that his house keeper had gained access to his debit card and had used it several times without his permission. Officer reported that the crime had occurred in another jurisdiction and the information will be provided to the proper police department in that area.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City --- officer received a report of an individual who had forced her way into an apartment and battered a person inside. Officer reported that the individual was identified as Jennilee Tabura age 34 of Ely. Officer reported that Tabura was arrested for burglary, injury to property and domestic battery.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City --- reporting party stated that he was assisting his neighbor, due to his dog had gotten stuck in a fence. While doing so the dog bite him. The reporting party received medical attention at the local hospital. The report was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- the individual was contacted and he requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- the individual was contacted and he was fine.REPORT OF A MAN WITH A GUNCity --- officer received a report of an individual walking down a roadway carrying a gun. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: City --- officer assisted an individual whose vehicle had ran out of gas. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

New bookings: Jennilee Tabura / Burglary, injury to property and domestic battery/ Bail $15,000.

FEBRUARY 23

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an individual who was having a medical problem. The individual was taken to E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had kicked the door to his shop causing damage to it. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Vincent R. Bibel / Serving time

FEBRUARY 24

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the mother and child were contacted and were fine. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — the report was given to Ely Animal Control.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a family member was going to make a false police report against him reference a theft. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

New bookings: Rebecca Kelly / Serving time

FEBRUARY 25

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party requested that officers contact an individual and remind her she is trespassed from his property. The message was delivered.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located an open door on a vacant business. When officers checked the business they found the owner inside. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer checked the home and reported that occupant was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the individuals located at the residence who were watching videos. The volume on the computer was very loud. They were advised to turn the volume down.

New bookings: Troy M. Bliefert / Ely Justice Court warrant, possession of a controlled substance for sale / Bail $50,000.

FEBRUARY 26

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: The area was checked, but no disturbance was located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City - 25 year old Ely resident Dillon Allen Lewis was arrested on an outstanding Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: The reporting party claimed her child had been the victim of a sex crime. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City - Luis Martinez-Hernandez, of Las Vegas, was driving when Ladeena Anderson, of Ely, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck his vehicle. Anderson was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign and Martinez-Hernandez was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City - the reporting party claimed to be having issues with a tenant in her rental refusing to leave. The reporting party was advised to pursue the matter through civil court.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City - the business was checked and found to be secure.

New Bookings: Dillon Allen Lewis / warrant - contempt of court / Bail $1,710Jacob Chivers / Serving time on a previous booking/Luis Martinez-Hernandez / Driving with a suspended license / Bail $740