WP War Memorial Foundation presents schools with flags

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

Brent Rose with the White Pine War Memorial Foundation presented, Superintendent, Adam Young with American Flags for all of the schools in the White Pine District.

In addition, Brent presented the Learning Bridge and principal Kristy Sedlacek, with an American Flag.

The White Pine War Memorial Foundation presented the White Pine High School with a flag during Veteran’s Day assembly last year and this was a part of the continuation of presenting flags to all of the schools. Brent said “we want the community to see that we are continually active and we felt that the flags is one way of showing this”.

The foundation was founded over eight years ago and has memorialized the 135 men who lost their lives in WWI, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

The tributes are on display at White Pine High School and all were designed by local students.