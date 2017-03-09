By







Benjamin Elwin Cope, 80, formerly of Ely passed away during surgery as a result of a broken femur.

Benjamin was born October 22, 1936, in Tropic, Utah, to Benjamin Cope and Marcia Leah Allen Cope. He had eight siblings.

Ben attended Tropic High School and studied engineering at Dixie College, St. George, Utah. He worked for the Bureau of Reclamation drafting dams and canals. He lived in many places going from project to project including Sacramento, CA; Dutch John, UT; Castle Dale, UT; Olathe, CO; Boulder City, NV; but his biggest projects were inspector of dams at Flaming Gorge, UT; Jose Valley, UT; and Tehama Collusa Canal, CA. He then went on to finish his career in Ely, Nevada, with the BLM Engineer team, International Disaster team, and BLM Fire team.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission in the California Mission in 1957-1959.

He married Gloria Donna Kreskoff on January 29, 1960, in Salt Lake City. They had a still born daughter and a son that lived only a day after birth. They were able to adopt a daughter, Leah Marie Cope.

He served in various church callings including Scouts, High Priest Group, and Sunday School leadership.

After his first wife’s death he married Winnifred Olsen Anderson on July 10, 1981, in Ephraim, Utah. They served a mission in Nebraska. His interests were fishing, hunting, refereeing basketball, football, and umpiring baseball. He loved to serve at the Senior Center and travel. He was able to see many parts of the world and was doing what he loved until the time of his death.

Ben is survived by his wife Winnifred of Logan, Utah; daughter Leah Marie (Ken) Bartley of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sisters Rena Dott Bishop of Anaheim, CA; Rosaleen DeGering of Orem, Utah; Marilla Adell Cope (Leland) Riggs of Hatch, Utah. Grandchildren Benjamin Dee Lusk, Amber (Brent) Davis, Jana (Dayne) Ward, Erica Lusk. Step children Laura Jean (David) Neilson, Gail (Marc) Leager, David Anderson, Peter (Colleen) Anderson, Kay (Janae) Anderson, RaeLyn (Bryan) Boothe, plus 32 step-grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Benjamin Vee Johnson, Ora Cope Heaps, Nylan Cope, Zelma Cope Gordon, Sanna Teresa Cope Weeks, and John Demont Cope.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, March 8, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street. Viewings will be Tuesday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com

Interment will follow in the Ely, Nevada Cemetery on Thursday at 3:00 pm.