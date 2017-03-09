By







Gloria Barnson, age 64, of Ruth, Nevada passed away peacefully in St. George, UT on March 5, 2017 as a result of complications of a long-lived illness.

Gloria was a loving mother and devoted wife. Gloria was born February 24, 1953 in Ely, Nevada to Ramon and Emma Barela.

She was one of five children. She attended Ruth Grade School and White Pine High School. Gloria married her high school sweetheart, Bryant Barnson on April 17, 1970 in Ruth, Nevada. Together they raised three wonderful children, Angela, Alfred, and Anthony.

She spent twelve years working for the Bybee family at the Ramada Inn Copper Queen Casino and also ran a self-employed cleaning business. Her hobbies included anything to do with her family and friends. She enjoyed beading, hunting, fishing, camping and supporting activities of her husband and children.

Gloria loved her social life. She never passed up the opportunity to partake in any event where there would be music and dancing. Gloria’s contagious smile and quiet giggle in any situation will surely be missed.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Bryant Barnson of Ruth, Nevada, daughter, Angela Hunt (Gary) of Henderson, Nevada, son, Anthony Barnson of Henderson, Nevada, Brenda Thomas of Henderson Nevada, grandchildren, Shayla Tait (Taylor), Dylan Hunt, Kelcie, Kamber and Kenzi Barnson, and Jacob Barnson, great-grandchild, Noah Tait and her brother, Ernie Barela.

Gloria is preceded in death by her son, Alfred Barnson, parents, Ramon and Emma Barela, and brothers, Alfred, Roy and Eddie Barela.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, Nevada. Celebration of life luncheon reception to follow mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church reception hall.

“And in the end, it’s not the years in a life, it’s the life in the years.”

